Dibrugarh: A heavy gun battle erupted between security forces and NSCN(K-YA) militants at Longka village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday morning.

The encounter began around 9:30 AM. Security forces had launched a massive search operation in the area following the abduction of two workers from an illegal timber camp in Longvi village on January 6th.

Sources reported that while searching for the abducted workers in the jungles of Longka village, security forces encountered NSCN(K-YA) militants. A fierce gun battle ensued.

No casualties have been reported from either side at this time.

