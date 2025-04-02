Guwahati: In a significant move for the industrial growth of Arunachal Pradesh, GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited (GEPL), a subsidiary of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC), has officially launched its Drilling Campaign-IV by spudding a new development well at Kharsang Oilfield located in Changlang district of the state.

GEPL operates the oilfield in a joint venture with Oil India Limited and JEKPL.

The drilling campaign aims to enhance the company’s crude oil production capabilities in the north east region.

With an existing portfolio of 70 oil and gas wells, GeoEnpro has set an ambitious target to complete 09 wells in first phase of this drilling campaign. The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging advanced exploration and production techniques for sustainable energy development.

Ravishanker Prasad, Head of Operations at GEPL, stated on the occasion, ‘We expect the addition of new wells to significantly boost oil production, which will positively impact the socio-economic conditions of the region.’

“The company also has plans to drill additional development and exploratory wells in the coming years.” Prasad said.

He said, GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited continues to play a vital role in India’s energy sector by driving innovation and efficiency in oil and gas extraction.

The commencement of Drilling Campaign-IV marks another step forward in the company’s mission to contribute to the nation’s energy security, Prasad added.