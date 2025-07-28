Guwahati: The first-ever civil-military fusion meeting in Arunachal Pradesh was held in Hawai, Anjaw district, on Monday to improve coordination and address key developmental and strategic issues in the border region.

The meeting proposed the formation of a joint coordination committee and the institutionalisation of regular fusion meetings to fast-track development and improve synergy between civil and military agencies.

Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw, Millo Kojin, emphasised the importance of collaboration with the Army in areas such as emergency logistics and development activities. Highlighting ITBP’s Mission Himveer, under which 30 per cent of supplies are procured locally, he encouraged the Army to adopt a similar model to support local livelihoods.

Kojin also proposed the setting up of CSD canteens in remote locations, skill development programmes for youth, and awareness drives to support Agniveer recruitment. Issues such as manpower shortages in the administration and road erosion in Mompani were flagged during the discussions.

Brigadier Jaspreet Singh, Commandant of the 82 Mountain Brigade, reiterated the Army’s ‘whole-of-nation’ approach and requested support for promoting tourism in areas like Walong. He also called for joint efforts to improve Agniveer recruitment rates through local outreach.

Colonel Deepak Kataria, Deputy Commander of the Brigade, raised concerns about power shortages in Walong and Kibithu, lack of banking access, and limited helicopter services, all of which impact emergency response and tourism. He stressed the need for urgent repair of Forward Supply Base (FSB) routes and improved solid waste management infrastructure.

Lt. Col. Vinay Kumar shared updates under Operation Sadbhavna, which includes healthcare and skill-building workshops. He also informed about plans to establish Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Labs in the area.

Captain Neeraj from the Sparrow 82 Mountain Brigade proposed setting up a community radio station in Walong and requested administrative support for infrastructure and licensing.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on continuing regular coordination to address strategic and developmental priorities in the district.