Itanagar: A man from Itanagar’s D Sector was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to murder his one-year-old daughter in a shocking act of domestic violence. The incident came to light after his wife, Kioda Yapi, filed an FIR on December 23, accusing her husband, Kioda Babu, 33, of years of abuse and harassment.

According to the FIR, Babu sent his wife a disturbing WhatsApp video on September 13, showing him attempting to hang their daughter by the neck. This act of violence led to the filing of the case under Sections 85 of the BNS Act and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The woman’s statement was recorded, and the case was taken up by SI Dopi Pakam for further investigation.

Babu was arrested and presented before the Yupia judicial magistrate first-class, where he was placed under judicial custody while the investigation continues.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken suo moto notice of the case and has requested a status report from the police.

