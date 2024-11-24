Guwahati: The historic Stilwell Road, also known as NH 153, in Arunachal Pradesh is facing a critical threat due to persistent neglect and the increasing risk of landslides.

A crucial 500-meter stretch between the 17th Mile and the Weekly Market, near Jairampur town, is particularly vulnerable.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to locals, the erosion caused by the nearby Namchik River has significantly weakened the road’s foundation, leaving it perilously close to collapse.

Originally constructed as a vital lifeline for the region, the NH 153 in Arunachal Pradesh has undergone realignments to bypass landslide-prone areas. However, the relentless erosion and frequent landslides continue to encroach upon the new route.

The shrinking buffer between the road and the unstable terrain poses a grave threat, making the highway susceptible to damage from even minor seismic activity or heavy rainfall.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The potential consequences of a road collapse are far-reaching. As the lifeline for the 51st Nampong Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, connecting four crucial circles, the NH 153’s failure would disrupt livelihoods, cripple commerce, and hinder development efforts in a region already burdened by infrastructure limitations.

“Urgent intervention is imperative to avert disaster. Implementing measures such as constructing retaining walls, improving drainage systems, and establishing monitoring and early warning systems can mitigate the risks,” said a local resident.

“Realigning the road may be necessary in severe cases, though it requires significant financial investment,” he added.

The preservation of the Stilwell Road is not merely a matter of infrastructure; it is a commitment to the region’s history, economy, and future. Timely action is essential to safeguard this vital link and ensure the well-being of the communities it serves.