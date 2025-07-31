Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state is emerging as the hydropower capital of India, citing its estimated generation potential of 56,000 megawatts.

In a post on X, Khandu stated that the state is positioning itself as the energy engine of the country while balancing development with environmental sustainability. “Arunachal is rising, not only as the hydro capital of India, but as a beacon of how natural beauty and progress can walk hand-in-hand,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With 56,000 megawatts of hydro potential, Arunachal is rising, not only as the hydro capital of India, but as a beacon of how natural beauty and modern progress can walk hand in hand.



Projects that once sat on paper are now becoming pillars of prosperity:



? 600 MW Kameng –… pic.twitter.com/A1468HomSy — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 31, 2025

Khandu highlighted the progress of key hydropower projects, noting that several projects previously limited to paperwork are now advancing. The 600 MW Kameng project has been completed, while the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower project is nearing commissioning. The 2,880 MW Dibang project, which will be the largest hydroelectric plant in India, is also under development.

He added that 13 new hydropower projects with a total capacity of 15,000 MW are expected to come up over the next three years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister underlined that the state’s hydropower expansion aims not only to boost electricity generation but also to contribute to economic development.

According to him, Arunachal Pradesh will receive Rs 4,171 crore worth of free power, Rs 735 crore in direct investment to local communities, and an estimated Rs 1,884 crore in annual dividends from these projects.

He said the revenue will support infrastructure, livelihoods, and welfare initiatives in the state.

The hydropower initiatives are being implemented with a focus on clean energy, job creation, and balanced growth, Khandu said.