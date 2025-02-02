Digboi: Drishyamuni Chakma, a prominent youth leader of Diyun circle in Arunachal’s Changlang district was awarded with the prestigious Bharat Gourav Yuva Award recently.

The award was ceremonially bestowed upon during the nine days long Bharat Sanskriti Utsav-7, held at Sedam for his outstanding contributions to society.

The award was conferred by Padma Shri Smt. Sunita Krishnan, Co-Founder of Prajwala Foundation, Rtd. Major General Shri Pramod K. Sehgal, and Poojya Shri Dnyaraj Manik Prabhu Maharaj.

The national accolade, instituted by Bharat Vikas Sangam, honors exceptional young individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 for their impactful work in various fields.

Rooted in India’s ancient ‘Sangam’ tradition, the festival – Bharat Sanskriti Utsav aims to foster collaboration among influential individuals and organizations for national development.

Mr Chakma was among the 51 dynamic youths from across India to receive the token of appreciation.

Drishyamuni Chakma’s recognition is a testament to his tireless dedication to critical social causes.

‘As the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) and Vice President of the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU), he has championed youth empowerment, sustainable development, and young entrepreneurship’, states one of the Chakma’s close associate in Diyun.

According to a formal note, Chakma serves as an advisor to the Let’s Do It India Foundation and as a North East Coordinator of Yug Bharti, advocating for environmental protection and child rights, with a focus on combating child labor, trafficking, and drug abuse.

Drishyamuni Chakma’s achievements have also brought immense pride to the Chakma community of India and those in abroad.

The unwavering dedication and impactful leadership Mr Chakma demonstrate the power of committed action in addressing social challenges.

Ambitious Drishyamuni Chakma in 2024 had also filed his nomination for MLA candidate in Arunachal’s Assembly Election from Bordumsa -Diyun – the lone general seat of the state. Unfortunately, the candidature was rejected on technical ground, later sued the matter in the court which was recently withdrawn too.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the congratulatory messages and gratitude for his positive representation and contributions to society, adding ‘this recognition underscores Chakma’s commitment to building a better future for the youth and the nation as a whole’.