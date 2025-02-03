Pasighat: Bori community of Adi tribe celebrated Donggin Todii festival with pomp and gaiety to mark the New year, on Sunday (February 2) at Lamrung Ganging in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat.

The festival, held annually between January and March, was graced by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Dr. Delong Padung as Chief Guest and Tabang Gaduk, Deputy Forest Ranger at old Solung ground.

Tabang Gaduk highlighted the festival’s deep-rooted significance “This tradition has been celebrated for generations and must be passed on to our future generations as it is our identity,” he urged.

Dr. Delong Padung, inspired by the vibrant atmosphere, announced plans for a new song blending traditional and modern elements.

He also expressed excitement for the upcoming Unying Aran festival, set to be attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“It’s crucial to maintain the originality of these celebrations and not reduce them to mere gatherings,” he said.

Donggin Festival organizers further said that the Boris are mainly settled in Payum and Kaying circles and Donggin has been celebrated from generations together.

They further informed that Donggin is a festival of abundance and richness in which pigs and mithuns are sacrificed “as rituals to worship natural god and goddesses for peace & prosperity of humanity, to free from natural calamities, accidents, diseases and to prevent effects of evil spirit in the coming days especially during active farming seasons and for good crops”.

The Donggin Festival continues to stand as a testament to the Bori community’s cultural heritage and hopes for a prosperous future.