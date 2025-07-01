Pasighat: In a bid to encourage oil palm cultivation among farmers, the Custom Hiring Centre (CHC), Pasighat Block of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a training programme on oil palm for the first time at 4 Mile in Pasighat, on Sunday.

The event was attended by several farmers, particularly new oil palm growers, who participated with great interest.

The programme was led by CHC Pasighat Block Chairman Dr. Otem Yomso and attended by the District Agriculture Officer of East Siang District, Opang Moyong, along with representatives from Patanjali Foods Ltd and Siang Biotech, as well as both new and experienced oil palm farmers.

During the training, experts provided guidance on growing healthy oil palm and increasing productivity through the use of SSP (Single Super Phosphate) and MOP (Muriate of Potash) to supply essential nutrients like phosphorus and potassium for safe and healthy plant growth.

The experts and experienced farmers emphasized that oil palm plants are particularly vulnerable to worm infestations during the initial growth stage and require maximum care.

The District Agriculture Officer, the manager of Patanjali Foods Ltd, and representatives from Siang Biotech showcased and demonstrated basic tools, machinery, techniques, and procedures for oil palm cultivation, highlighting its potential as a major source of income for farmers.

CHC Pasighat Block Chairman and other experienced farmers also encouraged new growers to take advantage of basic machinery such as tractors, which are provided by the centre at a marginal cost for economically weaker farmers.