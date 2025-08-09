Guwahati: The Congress party has accused the Arunachal Pradesh government of forcibly pushing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on residents of the Siang region, allegedly using central security forces to intimidate villagers during pre-feasibility survey preparations.

Addressing the media on Friday at the Congress office, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram claimed that the government deployed central forces in areas identified for the SUMP survey. According to him, these forces have harassed villagers and created an atmosphere of fear.

“This is not democratic governance; it’s dictatorial,” Siram said. He urged government leaders to visit the affected areas and speak directly with the villagers before moving forward. He also criticised the state for allegedly aligning itself with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), stating, “The state is acting like NHPC’s mouthpiece. This project will leave people landless, and their voices must be heard.”

In addition to opposing the SUMP, Siram demanded that the state government repeal the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. He argued that the law fuels division among tribal communities. “This law serves no purpose and only helps outsiders divide us along religious lines. Arunachal must not become another Manipur,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Congress party expressed concern over remarks made by Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta during a hearing involving Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. While commenting on Gandhi’s claim that China had occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory, Justice Datta questioned the credibility of the statement and asked whether Gandhi had any proof.

Reacting to the judge’s comments, AICC secretary in charge of Arunachal, Dr. A Chellakumar, described the statement as “unfortunate” and an example of judicial overreach. “The Congress respects the judiciary, but the judge’s remarks raise serious concerns. Everyone knows China has encroached on Indian land, and even BJP MP Tapir Gao has raised this issue multiple times,” he said.

Dr. Chellakumar also called for amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Act. He emphasised the need to revise Article 371(H), which grants statehood under limited protections. “We urge Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the BJP leadership to ensure Arunachal receives the same constitutional protections as Nagaland and Mizoram,” he stated.

The Congress also pressed the BJP government to launch a judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in contracts awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Dr. Chellakumar criticised the BJP for maintaining silence on corruption allegations within its own government while attacking opposition leaders.

“The Supreme Court had asked the CAG to submit its findings. What we are hearing now comes directly from the CAG report and SC’s directions. The BJP cannot ignore this,” he asserted.