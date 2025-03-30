Guwahati: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during a high-level development meeting in Shergaon on Sunday inaugurated 14 infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 crore in the Kalaktang constituency of the West Kameng district.

During the meeting, Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 21 new projects valued at Rs 126 crore in the district.

Chief Minister in his social media handle X, stated that, ” he had attended a developmental meeting at Shergaon in Kalaktang constituency.

During the event, the authority discussed the key issues and future projects”, it said.

The official confirmed that Public Works Department (PWD) is surveying Shergaon to Mandala Top road.

Sherdukpen community has submitted the memorandum to the authority for the proposal of Shergaon to Doimara road.

PWD will conduct a feasibility survey and submit a report on its implementation to the authority.

Water supply remains a key concern in the region, and the authority has taken up steps to secure funding for a centralized water project for Kalaktang and Rupa.

The authority has received the proposal and efforts are underway for its early execution, the Chief Minister added.

Further, the Chief Minister stated the government’s commitment to promoting sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister stated that, the government will build a stadium will in Shergaon to provide better facilities for young athletes.

Duirng the event, Khandu lauded the unity and shared vision of the Sherdukpen and Monpa communities in Kalaktang, stating their role in driving development forward.