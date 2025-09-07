Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives during the 1962 India-China War at the Helmet Top War Memorial in Walong, located in Arunachal’s Anjaw district.

In a poignant ceremony, Khandu honored the soldiers for their role in defending India’s sovereignty during the war.

The visit, shared on X on Sunday, emphasized the significance of preserving the memory of these soldiers and their contributions.

The Helmet Top War Memorial was named after a discovery made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in December 1986.

While working in the region, the team found the remains of a soldier along with 24 helmets mounted on pickets, marking the site as a memorial to the soldiers who fought during the Battle of Walong.

Khandu also paid tribute to Lieutenant Bikram Singh Rathore of the 6 Kumaon Regiment, who died on November 16, 1962, during the battle. Leading 120 men, Lt. Singh played a key role in the defense at Namti Nullah, where his actions contributed to enemy casualties.

The Chief Minister referred to the memorial as a reminder of the soldiers’ contributions to India’s security.

The ceremony, attended by local leaders and military officials, also highlighted ongoing efforts to honor the 1962 war heroes through infrastructure development and war tourism initiatives in Walong.

Khandu noted that India’s border infrastructure has significantly improved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, making the country more secure than it was in 1962.