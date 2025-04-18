Guwahati: It wasn’t your usual political evening in Itanagar. The dhol beat echoed through the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday as Pema Khandu himself joined in the Rongali Bihu celebrations—dancing with gusto and drumming shoulder-to-shoulder with Assamese performers.

The Assamese Association Itanagar, brought the spirit of Rongali Bihu alive with a vibrant Husori performance. Young dancers, flanked by rhythmic drummers—many trained through a community workshop—transformed the CM’s residence into a cultural hotspot, offering a stunning showcase of Assam’s folk tradition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Khandu, far from being a passive host, received the performers in full Assamese hospitality. He was honoured with a traditional Bihuwan, Japi, and seasonal delicacies. In turn, he gifted the troupe with mona and traditional Arunachali attire, making it a meaningful cultural exchange rather than just a ceremonial gesture.

Then came the moment that set the celebration apart: Chief Minister Khandu picked up the dhol, stepped into the circle, and joined the dancers. For nearly ten minutes, the state’s top leader swayed with the rhythm, showing both enthusiasm and surprising skill.

In his address, Khandu extended Bihu greetings to the Assamese community and emphasized the importance of such cultural celebrations in strengthening the bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He also invited the Association to perform at his residence every year, calling the tradition a “living bridge between neighbours.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This year’s Bihu at the CM’s residence wasn’t just festive—it was a powerful reminder that politics can pause, at least for a moment, for joy, rhythm, and cultural unity.

Later in a post on X, Khandu wrote, “Joined the vibrant Bihu dance to celebrate the Assamese New Year with our wonderful Assamese community at my residence in Itanagar. It was a joyous evening filled with rhythm, laughter, and togetherness. I am deeply grateful to the Assamese community for their heartfelt participation and for bringing the rich traditions of Bihu to life.”