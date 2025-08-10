Itanagar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai arrived in Itanagar on Saturday for a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the CJI at Itanagar with a traditional ‘khada’ on behalf of the state’s people.

Governor K.T. Parnaik, who is on an official tour, was represented by his commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sain. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Law Minister Kento Jini were also in attendance.

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, is accompanying the CJI on the visit.

The CJI is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court in Naharlagun on Sunday. The new, state-of-the-art facility features five courtrooms and other modern amenities.

The building project, with a total cost of Rs 135.35 crore, was executed by the Public Works Department.

Guwahati-based M/s Ganapati Construction Company served as the construction agency.