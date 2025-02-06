Arunachal Christian forum to protest BJP’s anti-conversion law

Itanagar: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), an apex Christian body in Arunachal Pradesh, has announced plans for a series of protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s move to implement the 46-year-old anti-conversion law.

The protests are in response to the government’s decision to enforce the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978, which has remained dormant for decades.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Muslim organisation protests China including Arunachal Pradesh in its map

Starting February 10, ACF members will begin a week-long fast, followed by a mass prayer rally calling for the repeal of the Act. The protests will culminate on March 6 with a gherao (siege) of the 60-member State Assembly, as the Act is expected to be discussed for potential implementation.

In December 2024, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the Freedom of Religion Act would be enforced after the framing of its rules, following a directive from the Gauhati High Court to finalize the draft rules within six months starting from September 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ACF President Tarh Miri expressed concern over the Act, stating, “The Act has freedom in its name, but it is designed to curb our freedom to practice religion.” Miri criticized the government for its indifference to the ACF’s concerns and for failing to respond to their earlier meetings with the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister. He added that the government’s actions go against the spirit of secularism.

Also Read: Arunachal police breaking rules, alleges Intellectual Support Group

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, passed in 1978 under the Janata Party government led by Chief Minister P.K. Thungon, was aimed at prohibiting religious conversions through force, inducement, or fraud.

It was enacted in response to concerns about the perceived threat to indigenous religions in the state, but successive governments have largely ignored its enforcement.

The ACF’s protest campaign highlights the growing opposition to the Act’s implementation and calls for a reconsideration of its impact on religious freedom in the state.