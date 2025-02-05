Pasighat: In a showdown of creativity and talent of cake artists at “Cakeology”, a national level culinary competition which was held for the first time in the northeast from 31st January to 2nd February last at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahat, Pastry chefs Tacho Taggu and Suresh Sabar of Bake and Bites from Pasighat, East Siang District, represented Arunachal Pradesh and won the 2nd prize.

The patissiers duo was adjudged with a well deserving 2nd place while the first place went to a cake artist from Mumbai in the wedding cake category.

The competition witnessed a competition of imagination, creativity and talent between more than 60 participants from all over the country who were critiqued by world renowned cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb and Master Chef winner, Chef Nayan Jyoti Saikia.

On winning the 2nd place in the national level cake making competition, Pasighat based Bake & Bites chefs Taggu and Sabar expressed their satisfaction over their new achievements.

While sharing about their tales of undying efforts in the culinary business and entrepreneurships with this scribe, Taggu and Sabar said that they will excel more in coming up with variety of cakes, as amidst the bottleneck competitions at present, we need to come up with the delight of the people and their tastes.

Taggu further informed, the Bake & Bites also provides designer cakes for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions.

“Instead of depending on the white-collar jobs, the youths across the state and northeast need to come up with such entrepreneurship initiatives so that we could be a job provider, not a job seeker”, added Tacho Taggu who runs ‘Moody Bliss restaurant & lounge’ here in Pasighat.