Guwahati: District & sessions judge in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh has given life imprisonment to Majibur Rahmanm one of the main accused in the 2008 Akashdeep twin rape and murder case.

Itanagar police rearrested Rahman last year after a decade of manhunt. He had escaped from the Jully jail in 2012, along with two others under trial prisoners.

A resident of Gohaidholoni village in Sunapur circle of North Lakhimpur district in Assam, Rahman, before committing the gruesome act of murder and rape in 2008.

Rahman had a history of criminal activity, being a habitual thief and part of a gang involved in numerous thefts across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Police arrested Rahman, along with Md Najirul Islam and one CCL – all residents of Lakhimpur in Assam – for the rape and murder of two sisters who ran a beauty parlor in the Akashdeep market.

The police charge-sheeted the case and after trial, Md Najirul Islam is already serving a life sentence in the Jully jail.

“We followed up the trial process earnestly, and as a result, the court has convicted him to life imprisonment, bringing closure to the case. Furthermore, this conviction marks the culmination of a longstanding investigation and highlights the dedication and perseverance of the Itanagar police team in ensuring justice,” said Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.