Pasighat: The Siang Butterfly Watching 2024 event, a significant initiative to promote biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism in the region, concluded recently at Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Siang district.

Organized by Siang Valley MPCS as part of the Siang Eco-Adventure Fest 2024, the event took place from November 28 to December 1 and attracted 20 nature enthusiasts, researchers, and nature lovers, including four participants from Tanzania.

A remarkable highlight of the event was the documentation of 96 butterfly species, including rare varieties like the Singleton, Myanmar Quaker, Common Peacock, Paris Peacock, and Common Onyx.

Ojing Tasing, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, etc., released the event’s T-shirt. Experts Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Nawang G Bhutia, and Roshan Upadhaya were invited to share their knowledge and insights.

The event showcased the region’s natural beauty and potential for sustainable eco-tourism, attracting nature enthusiasts and contributing to local economic development. It also fostered collaborations between government agencies, NGOs, research institutions, and local communities, strengthening efforts for biodiversity conservation.

“We are thrilled with the success of Siang Butterfly Watching 2024. The event not only showcased the region’s incredible biodiversity but also inspired a new generation of conservationists. We are committed to continuing these efforts and working towards a sustainable future,” said Topi Jerang Tatin, ZPM Kebang.

“The documentation of 96 butterfly species is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the support of our partners. We believe that this event will have a lasting impact on biodiversity conservation and community development in the region,” said T. Tatin, Organizing Secretary of Siang Butterfly Watch.

The organizers of Siang Butterfly Watching Fest 2024 are committed to conserving and preserving the butterfly population in the region.

They plan to expand the event’s geographical scope to explore new areas with high biodiversity potential.

By organizing specialized workshops and training programs and collaborating with different organizations, they aim to prioritize biodiversity conservation and sustainable practices to ensure the preservation of these magnificent creatures and their habitats for generations to come.