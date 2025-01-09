Tawang: A towering 73-foot-high Indian flag was hoisted on Wednesday at Gorsam Chorten in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Jemithang, marking a significant moment near the India-China border.

Over 200 locals, Indian Army personnel, and government officials gathered for the ceremony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Led by Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, the event was a collaborative effort between the Indian Army, local administration, and monks.

Dignitaries included Zila Parishad member Lek Norbu, Jemithang circle officer Deewan Mara, village elders, and schoolchildren.

With full military honors, the flag was unfurled as attendees sang the national anthem. This monumental tricolor symbolizes national pride and reaffirms India’s sovereignty near its borders with China and Bhutan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Beyond its symbolic importance, the high-mast flag is anticipated to enhance tourism in the scenic Jemithang Valley, showcasing its historical and cultural significance.

This project, executed by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps and its Ball of Fire Division with support from the Flag Foundation of India, follows the installation of a similar flag at the strategic Bum La Pass last year.

Officials highlighted that this initiative is part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity in border areas.

Plans are underway to install similar flags at other key locations in the district, further strengthening the region’s strategic and cultural identity while fostering a sense of unity and patriotism.