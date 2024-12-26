Guwahati: State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said three units of 250 MW each of the Subansiri Lower hydro project at Arunachal Pradesh’s Gerukamukh will be completed by May 2025 and the remaining five units of 250 MW each will be completed by May 2026.

The company further noted that the flash flood in October 2023 at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim resulted in a loss of Rs 1,075.97 crore.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the amount of damage caused by the flash flood that occurred on October 4, 2023, was to the tune of Rs 1,075.97 crore, which has been reported to the insurer.

All the Major Restoration Work (Civil & HM) Packages 1 to 5 have been awarded and restoration activities are ongoing, the company further noted.

Moreover, the amount of damage caused by the landslide on August 20, 2024, was to the tune of Rs 327.67 crore towards material damage.

The assessment of the actual amount of damage is underway and the same shall be ascertained once debris is removed from the TRT & GIS area.

Award of contracts for restoration works (E&M and H&M) are in advanced stages of tendering, it stated.