Guwahati: Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday that the government has identified 66 villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh for development under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

In a social media post, Khandu specified that the selected villages fall under Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts. Changlang accounts for 42 villages, Longding has 13, and Tirap includes 11.

Calling the initiative a step toward “last-mile development,” Khandu emphasized that the programme will prioritize road connectivity, telecom access, electricity supply, livelihood generation, and skill development.

According to the 2011 Census, Wakka village in Longding is the most populous among the selected villages, with over 2,000 residents. It is followed by Gandhigram in Changlang with 1,754 people, and Khanu in Longding with 1,629 residents. In contrast, the least populated villages, Old Potuk (41), Gaherigram (57), and Lungtung (71), are all located in Changlang district.

The identified villages in Tirap district include:

Old Bunting, Sanliam, Raho, Lazu, Noglo, Upper Chinhan, Lower Chinhan, Tutnyu, Lonyen, New Kothung, and Nogna.

In Longding district, the selected villages are:

Wakka, Khanu, Chongkhow, Chop, Khogla, Kampong, Jagan, Khasa, Konnu, Konsa, Lower Pongchau, Pongchau, Pongchau HQ, and Votnu.

The 42 villages in Changlang district span across seven blocks: Khagam-Miao, Kantang, Khimiyong, Manmao, Nampong, Yatdam, and Vijoynagar.

Officials stated that the programme intends to close critical gaps in livelihood opportunities, infrastructure, tourism, skill training, and basic connectivity, including roads, telecom, housing, and renewable energy, to help retain populations in border areas.

In its first phase, launched on February 15, 2023, the Centre approved the development of 455 villages along the Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Tibet borders. Among these, 135 villages lacked road connectivity.