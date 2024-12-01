Guwahati: Celebrating the tribal heritage of Nagaland and honouring the brave soldiers, the Army inaugurated the renovated traditional Naga Morung (a key institution in Naga society of the past) on Sunday, commemorating the Silver Jubilee of the Hornbill Festival 2024, at Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima

The Morung was inaugurated in the presence of civil and military dignitaries, serving as a timeless symbol of unity, learning and cultural expression in Naga societies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Morung features an audio-visual gallery dedicated to Captain N Kenguruse, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay in 1999, as well as to the saga of many other brave Naga soldiers.

During the event, lamps were lit by the proud parents of Captain Kenguruse, paying tribute to his valour and legacy.

Contributions and accomplishments of the Naga warriors were also displayed, celebrating their rich history and indomitable spirit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland: Army marks 25th Hornbill Festival with 5-day motor rally

The Morung will remain open to visitors throughout the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

The army also unveiled a battle tank at the Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima, dedicating it to the brave Naga soldiers.

This iconic tank, known for its power and durability, was presented as a tribute to their unmatched valour and patriotism.

It is a T-55 battle tank that was inducted into service in the 1960s and remained a mainstay of the Indian Army for decades.

The tank played a pivotal role in key conflicts, including the legendary Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where India secured a decisive victory.

Its display at Kisama Heritage Village represents the enduring bond between Nagaland and the Indian Army, blending military history with the region’s rich cultural heritage.