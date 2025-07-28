Guwahati: A nationwide study spanning 11 years has identified Northeast India as the region with the lowest use of abusive language.

Researchers surveyed nearly 70,000 individuals across the country and found that only 20–30% of participants from Northeastern states reported using offensive or abusive terms.

This consistent pattern of respectful speech across the region suggests that cultural values, strong community ties, and a focus on education may shape more considerate communication norms. Only Jammu & Kashmir reported even lower rates, with just 15% of respondents acknowledging the use of abusive language, setting the bar for civility nationwide.

The study highlighted the Northeast’s linguistic and cultural richness as a possible factor. The region’s eight states host a wide array of languages from multiple families, including Indo-Aryan, Tibeto-Burman, Tai-Kadai, and Austro-Asiatic. Commonly spoken languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Khasi, and Manipuri contribute to a rich and respectful linguistic environment.

In stark contrast, Delhi recorded the highest level of verbal abuse, with 80% of participants admitting to frequently using abusive language, often directed at women. Punjab followed closely at 78%, while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar both reported 74%. Rajasthan and Haryana trailed at 68% and 62% respectively.

Some western states fared better. Maharashtra reported a 58% abuse rate, Gujarat 55%, Madhya Pradesh 48%, and Uttarakhand 45%. Despite Gujarat’s reputation for polite communication, the study found that casual verbal abuse remains common among younger people.

Researchers also noted that city life—especially in urban centers like Mumbai and Pune—may contribute to stress-related outbursts and the normalization of harsh language. In rural areas, meanwhile, certain dialects may use strong expressions more casually and without harmful intent.

Gender patterns also emerged as a cause for concern. Around 30% of women surveyed admitted to using abusive language, suggesting that the issue crosses gender lines and reflects broader social trends.

Conducted by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation in collaboration with Maharshi Dayanand University, the research explored verbal behavior among diverse groups, including students, teachers, police officers, health workers, and auto-rickshaw drivers. This effort was part of the “Gaali Band Ghar Abhiyan” campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Sunil Jaglan to promote respectful communication nationwide.