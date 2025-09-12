Guwahati: Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki on Friday was sworn in as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister at Sheetal Niwas, the official residence of the President of Nepal.

Karki was administered the oath of office by President Ramhandra Paudel.

On the PM’s recommendation, Paudel instructed the interim dispensation to hold parliamentary elections within six months.

The 73-year-old Karki became the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal.

Besides Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, former chief of the electricity board Kulman Ghising, and mayor of Dharan, Harka Raj Sampang Rai were also in the race for the PM post.

President Paudel appointed the former apex court judge by exercising constitutional powers he enjoys to uphold the Constitution and promote national unity.

Karki’s name was accepted by the Gen Z protesters following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Oli in the wake of huge anti-corruption protests against the government.

However, they had laid conditions, including the dissolution of Parliament.

Acceeding to their demand, the Parliament was dissolved on Friday.

Earlier, the President’s office had announced, “Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government in Nepal.”

“The swearing-in will take place at 9 pm,” the President’s Office added.

Earlier on Friday, doubts struck when some reports suggested Karki’s ascension hit a rough weather.

But the breakthrough happened after President Paudel held several talks with youth leaders, who led the Gen-Z protests which caused the death of 51 people and more than 1,300 injured.