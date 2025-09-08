Guwahati: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday resigned taking moral responsibility after violent protests over Nepal’s social media ban left at least 19 people dead.

The unrest erupted after the government blocked 26 unregistered sites on Friday, making popular platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and X inaccessible. The move sparked widespread anger and confusion among citizens, who poured into the streets demanding that the ban be lifted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Protests escalated near the parliament, where demonstrators breached a restricted zone and some scaled the compound walls.

Police responded with tear gas, triggering clashes that left dozens injured. Ranjana Nepal, an information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was overwhelmed with casualties.

As tensions spiraled, authorities imposed a curfew in key parts of Kathmandu, including the parliament area, the president’s residence, and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister’s office.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!