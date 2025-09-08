Guwahati: Kathmandu was rocked by violent protests on Monday as thousands of young Nepalis, many in school and college uniforms, marched against corruption in the KP Sharma Oli government and its decision to block 26 social media platforms.

What began as online outrage spilled onto the streets in what demonstrators have dubbed the “Gen Z Revolution.”

Protesters clashed with police near Parliament after breaking through barricades, prompting security forces to fire tear gas, deploy water cannons, and eventually open live fire.

At least five people were killed and more than 80 injured as chaos gripped the capital. Authorities quickly imposed a curfew across key areas, including the Parliament zone, as tensions escalated.

The movement was triggered by the government’s September 4 order blocking major platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, X, and Instagram for failing to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. While officials described the move as a regulatory requirement, demonstrators condemned it as censorship designed to silence criticism.

Despite internet and phone blackouts, young activists turned to TikTok and Reddit to coordinate. Thousands gathered at Maitighar Mandala and marched towards Parliament, waving national flags and carrying placards with slogans like “Independent voice is our right” and “Where has the taxpayers’ money gone?” As crowds advanced, clashes intensified, with videos showing tear gas canisters arcing through the air and protesters hurling bottles and branches at police. Some even breached the Parliament compound.

Analysts say the protests reflect deep frustration over corruption, inequality, and government mismanagement. For many, the social media ban was the final spark that drove Nepal’s digital-native youth from online dissent into the streets.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the government’s decision, insisting it was necessary to protect national sovereignty. Speaking at a Communist Party of Nepal (UML) convention, he said, “Any attempt to undermine the nation can never be tolerated. The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity?”

The Ministry of Communications had given companies until August 28 to register locally and appoint grievance officers. But even after the deadline expired, none of the major platforms — including Meta, Alphabet, X, Reddit, or LinkedIn — had complied.

With the protests gaining momentum, Nepal now stands at a volatile crossroads, torn between a government determined to assert digital control and a generation refusing to surrender its voice.