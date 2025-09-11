Guwahati: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has agreed to become Nepal’s interim Prime Minister following mass protests that toppled the government.

In her first remarks, Karki expressed appreciation for India’s support, saying, “Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji.”

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Karki confirmed her willingness to lead the country temporarily. “The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal and they trusted me to lead the government for a short period,” she said, noting that her immediate focus would be on honoring those who lost their lives during the demonstrations. “Our immediate focus will be something for the young people who died during the protest,” she added.

Karki, Nepal’s first female Chief Justice in 2016, acknowledged the challenges ahead. “There have always been problems in Nepal from the past. The situation is very tough now. We will work together for the development of Nepal,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to establishing “a new beginning for the country.”

She also highlighted the role of India in supporting Nepal during its difficult times. “There is a lot of respect and love for India. India has helped Nepal a lot,” Karki said.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s capital remained under curfew on Wednesday as soldiers patrolled the streets following violent anti-corruption protests that led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

The Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictions until Thursday morning, warning that vandalism, looting, or arson “under the guise of agitation” would be treated as criminal acts.

The Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the unrest had risen to 30, with over 1,000 people injured. Tribhuvan International Airport resumed services after a 24-hour shutdown, and security forces arrested several individuals involved in looting and vandalism during the protests.