7.1 quake near Tibet-Nepal border kills 30

Guwahati: A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tibet-Nepal border early Tuesday morning, claiming at least 30 lives and causing widespread destruction, including collapsed buildings.

Tremors were also felt across Bihar and parts of North India.

The earthquake occurred at 6:35 am IST, with its epicenter in Tibet, about 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, Nepal, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers, while China’s state media, citing its earthquake monitoring agency, reported a magnitude of 6.8 and placed the epicenter at an altitude of around 4,200 meters (13,800 feet).

Lobuche, located near Nepal’s Khumbu Glacier and approximately 150 kilometers east of Kathmandu, is close to the Everest Base Camp, making it a key area affected by the tremor.

The quake triggered further seismic activity, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recording two additional earthquakes in the region later in the morning.

A 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 7:02 am IST at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter at 28.60°N latitude and 87.68°E longitude.

A 4.9 magnitude quake followed at 7:07 am IST at a depth of 30 kilometers, with its epicenter at 28.68°N latitude and 87.54°E longitude.

Rescue and relief operations are underway as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.