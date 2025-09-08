Guwahati: The Nepal government revoked the ban on social media following the deaths of 19 people in clashes on Monday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said, “We will ensure the use of media.”

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down taking moral responsibility after violent protests over Nepal’s social media ban.

The unrest erupted after the government blocked 26 unregistered sites on Friday, making popular platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and X inaccessible.

The move sparked widespread anger and confusion among citizens, who poured into the streets demanding that the ban be lifted.

The demonstrations intensified as the crowd tried to enter a restricted zone near the parliament.

Some were even seen climbing over the compound wall.

Police responded with tear gas, triggering clashes causing multiple injuries.

Ranjana Nepal, an information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was overwhelmed with casualties.

As tensions spiraled, authorities imposed a curfew in key parts of the capital Kathmandu, including the parliament area, the President’s residence, and Singha Durbar, which houses the Prime Minister’s office.