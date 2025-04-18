Four Indians rescued from Myanmar job scam, repatriated to India

Guwahati: Four Indian nationals who were trapped in a job scam in Myanmar have been successfully repatriated to India, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The Indian Embassy in Yangon confirmed that it secured exit permits from Myanmar authorities, facilitating the release of the individuals from Myawaddy a region notorious for cyber scam networks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these 4 Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation thru’ Yangon y’day,” the embassy stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The embassy also issued a strong advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid falling for fraudulent job offers, especially those shared on social media or from unverified sources.

“It is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources. Always verify foreign employers’ credentials through the Indian Embassy,” the advisory reads.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to earlier updates, the four individuals were rescued from cyber scam operations in Myawaddy and brought to Yangon via Hpa-An city by local authorities. They were then handed over to the Indian mission.

The embassy’s website also features a pop-up warning about the rising trend of Indians getting trapped in the Myanmar-Thailand border region due to scams run by international crime syndicates.

The embassy further cautioned against crossing international borders without proper immigration clearance, warning it could impact future entry permissions.