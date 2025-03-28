Guwahati: A massive 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday morning with the tremor being felt across the NorthEastern Region of India, including Assam.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentres were 16 and 18 km of the city of Sagaing, which is around 250km from Myanmar capital Naypyidaw.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on the report of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:50 AM IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 21.93°N and longitude 96.07°E in Myanmar.

Tremors were felt as far away as northern Thailand, where some metro and rail services were suspended in the capital Bangkok.

Moreover, an under-construction building in Bangkok and a bridge in Myanmar collapsed due to the massive quakes, the report stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The tremors were so strong that they were felt in China’s Yunnan province, according to Beijing’s quake agency.

Terrifying videos circulating on social media platforms X showed buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running onto the streets in panic.