Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sushila Karki on assuming office as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, reaffirming India’s support for peace and stability in the neighbouring country.

“On assuming office as interim Prime Minister of Nepal, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon’ble Sushila Karki. India remains fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of our brothers and sisters in Nepal,” PM Modi said in a post on X, written in Nepali and Hindi.

Karki, a former Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court, was sworn in on Thursday, becoming the first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister in the country’s history.

Her appointment comes after weeks of youth-led protests demanding accountability, anti-corruption measures, and political reform following a controversial social media ban that sparked unrest.

The protests left at least 51 people dead and more than a thousand injured, leading to the resignation of the previous government and the dissolution of parliament.

Several public buildings, including the parliamentary complex, were set on fire, prompting calls for a neutral figure to head an interim government and oversee preparations for fresh elections.

Karki, 73, is widely respected for her integrity and strong stance against corruption during her tenure as Chief Justice from 2016 to 2017. She is viewed as a consensus candidate acceptable both to protest leaders and Nepal’s political establishment.

The interim government under Karki is tasked with restoring order, investigating violence during the protests, and preparing for general elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.