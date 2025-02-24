Guwahati: At least one person died and several others were injured as “some criminals” launched an attack on an Air Force base in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on Monday.

As per sources, the victim, who was identified as a 30-year-old local trader Shihab Kabir Nahid of Samitipara, was reportedly shot dead.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a notification issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary actions in response.

ISPR said “Some criminals from Samitipara, adjacent to the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base, launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base. The Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary measures in this regard.”

As per sources, the attack occurred hours after a land dispute broke out earlier on the day which led to a confrontation between Air Force personnel and local residents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The confrontation, however, turned violent as the locals threw stones, leading to injuries on both sides. However, authorities have not specified the exact number.

In the meantime, officials said the deaths may increase.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, resident medical officer of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, said a person aged around 25 was “brought dead” to the hospital. The medical officer said the victim had suffered deep injuries at the back of his head.