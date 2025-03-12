Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's family assets seized

Guwahati: A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of properties belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members, who are currently in exile in India.

The seized assets include Hasina’s Dhanmondi residence, ‘Sudhasadhan,’ and 124 bank accounts linked to her family. The ruling was issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Ghalib on Tuesday, following an application from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: New political party coming up in Bangladesh

In addition to Hasina, properties owned by her son Sajib Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and her nieces, Tulip Siddique and Radwan Mujib Siddique, were also targeted. ‘Sudhasadhan’ was named after Hasina’s late husband, nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah, who was affectionately called Sudha Miah.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a formal protest with India regarding alleged “false and fabricated” statements made by Hasina from India, claiming that they were inciting instability in Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Protesters storm Sheikh Hasina’s Residence in Dhaka

The ministry has requested that India take immediate action to stop Hasina from continuing these remarks on social media.

Hasina, who fled to India in August following a student-led movement that ousted her government, has been living in exile since then, with a Nobel Laureate-led interim government taking charge in Bangladesh.