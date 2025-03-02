Guwahati: Dhaka, the densely populated capital city of Bangladesh, has once again found itself at the unfortunate apex of a global ranking, this time for the most severely compromised air quality.

On Saturday morning, at precisely 9:04 AM, the city registered an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, a figure that paints a stark picture of the environmental challenges faced by its residents.

This staggering number, as reported by the air quality and pollution city ranking, firmly places Dhaka’s atmosphere within the “hazardous” category, a classification that signifies a grave threat to public health.

The AQI scale designates levels between 151 and 200 as “unhealthy,” 201 to 300 as “very unhealthy,” and anything above 301 as “hazardous.”

The implications of such elevated pollution levels are far-reaching, posing significant risks of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems, and other health complications for the city’s millions of inhabitants.

Following Dhaka in this concerning ranking were other major urban centers: Beijing, China, with an AQI of 238; Tashkent, Uzbekistan, registering 220; and Baghdad, Iraq, with an AQI of 179.

The AQI, a crucial tool for disseminating information about air quality, provides a daily snapshot of the cleanliness or pollution levels in a given city.

It serves as a vital resource for residents, enabling them to make informed decisions about their exposure and take necessary precautions.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is calculated based on the concentration of five key pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and ozone.

Dhaka’s struggle with air pollution is a long-standing issue, with the city typically experiencing its worst air quality during the winter months.

While the monsoon season offers a brief respite, the underlying factors contributing to the pollution persist.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is a global health crisis, responsible for an estimated seven million deaths annually.

These deaths are primarily attributed to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.