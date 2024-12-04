Guwahati: Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to Dhaka, amidst escalating tensions over the arrest of an ISKON leader.

The move came hours after Bangladesh closed its visa and consular office in Tripura, following a security incident on Tuesday.

The tensions were linked to violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, around 50 people protested against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Agartala, with some entering the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission.

Dhaka expressed concerns over the local police’s handling of the situation, stating that the incident left the mission staff with a “deep sense of insecurity.”

In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs termed the incident “deeply regrettable” and assured that diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

The government has taken steps to enhance security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions in the country.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma following a meeting said that it was important to maintain a positive and constructive relationship between the two nations.

He said that various areas of cooperation, including trade, power transmission and essential commodities supply were at stake.