Guwahati: The Assam Police on Sunday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, and later sent them back to their country of origin.

The police apprehended the foreign nationals as they attempted to cross the Indo-Bangladesh international border without valid documents.

The infiltrators have been identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar and Md Babul Hussain.

Since turmoil erupted in Bangladesh, more than 160 Bangladeshi nationals have been reportedly apprehended in Assam and later deported to their country.

Vigil along the 1,885 kilometre-long India-Bangladesh international border in the Northeast has been tightened in the wake of the development in Bangladesh.

Majority of the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were found to have entered India in search of job opportunities.

