Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress’ protest stage at the Mayo Road here on Monday triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC would now hold the protest at Rani Rashmoni Road, reports The Telegraph.

An infuriated Mamata alleged that the BJP misused the army following the Indian Army dismantling the structure which had been in existence for weeks beside the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Didi who rushed to the spot minced no words slamming the saffron party.

“They have cut off our mic (microphone) connection and demolished the stage, you can see. I have no grudge against the army, because we are proud of the army. But when the army has to follow the BJP’s words, then doubts arise about where the country is going!” she said from the spot.

Insisting that the protest was peaceful, she said, “No roads are closed for this TMC programme. It is being held on Saturday and Sunday. Permission was also taken for it. Army should have consulted Kolkata police before dismantling TMC’s stage erected to protest ‘harassment’ of Bengal migrants. The police could have talked to our party and opened our pandal. We would have opened it, or shifted to another place.”

Mamata accused that the BJP had a hand in it. “When I reached the foot of the Gandhi statue, about 200 army personnel were running away after seeing me,” she said.

“It is not your fault. You did it on the BJP’s terms. You did it in Delhi’s words. You did it on the Delhi’s defence minister’s words. We have this much intelligence. We are not blaming the army. We are blaming the BJP, their minister,” she elaborated.

However, a defence official clarified that the stage had crossed its duration.

“Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India. Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed,” he said.

A Maidan cop did inform that army officials had urged for taking down the structure after several weekend protests.

However, Mamata’s diatribes were countered by BJP with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accusing Mamata of insulting the Army.

“Shame on you, Mamata Banerjee. Your audacity to defame the Indian Army, the pride of our nation, is a new low. We always knew that you are an Anti National, however claiming that 200 brave Army personnel “ran away” when you arrived at the Maidan is not just the biggest lie you ever uttered, it’s a disgusting attempt to tarnish the honour of our Armed Forces, whose courage and sacrifice are unmatched. This is the same Army that protects our borders, stands tall in crises, and commands respect worldwide. Yet, you, in your desperate bid to project yourself as a “street fighter,” have stooped to insulting their dignity for cheap political mileage, he wrote on X.

Your audacity to defame the Indian Army, the pride of our nation, is a new low. We always knew that you are an Anti National, however claiming that 200 brave Army personnel "ran away" when you arrived at the Maidan is not just the biggest lie you… pic.twitter.com/KnCZ551sR8 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 1, 2025

And he added, “The facts expose your deceit. The TMC’s temporary structure in the Maidan, illegally occupying public land for nearly a month, violated the Indian Army’s clear two-day permission, as mandated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Despite multiple reminders, your party arrogantly refused to remove it, forcing the Army to step in after intimating the Kolkata Police. And now, instead of owning up to your party’s defiance, you spin a false narrative to save face. This is shamelessness. Mamata Banerjee, your obsession with power has blinded you to the point of disrespecting our Jawans. You’ve insulted not just the Army but every Indian who holds them in reverence. Your insulting words are an attempt to degrade their valor. Resign immediately if you have any shred of dignity left.”