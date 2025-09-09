Guwahati: Vice President elect CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday batted for unanimity to work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The current Governor of Maharashtra on Tuesday was elected as the 15th Vice President of India.

The NDA candidate triumphed over opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Speaking to the media, Radhakrishnan said, “We all have to work together. If we want Viksit Bharat by 2047, we should not do politics in everything. Once the election is over, we have to forget politics and we have to concentrate on development.”

Radhakrishnan also emphasized the relevance Opposition parties have in a democracy.

“In new capacity, I will try my best for the development of the nation. In democracy, both ruling party, opposition parties are important. It is the two sides of the same coin, the interest of the democracy will be taken into account…”

And Radhakrishnan also underlined the importance of holding posts.

“Every post is important and every post has its own limitations. We have to understand that we have to work within that framework. The other side camp (INDIA alliance) said that this is an ideological fight, but from the voting pattern, we understand that the nationalistic ideology has become victorious,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP attributed the margin of Radhakrishnan’s victory to some cross voting by the Opposition.

“About 40 MPs belonging to the opposition camp supported the NDA’s vice presidential candidate Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience,” BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, said

“We express gratitude towards them also,” he told PTI Videos.

Despite our strength of 427, we got 452 votes. This indicates that our candidate had wider acceptance,” Jasiwal added.

Referring to votes declared invalid, Jaiswal said 15 MPs “deliberately” did not cast their votes properly.

“They may have done so because they neither wanted to go with the INDI alliance nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he said.

Earlier President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders congratulated Radhakrishan on his victory.

Radhakrishnan met PM Modi after his victory on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister shared pictures of their meeting on X writing, “Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and congratulated him on winning the Vice Presidential election.”

Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and congratulated him on winning the Vice Presidential election.