Guwahati: A volcanic eruption near Bali forced an Air India flight to turn back to Delhi on Wednesday, disrupting several international routes.

The eruption, which occurred at Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, released volcanic ash up to 11 kilometers high, prompting authorities to raise the alert level to its maximum.

Air India confirmed that flight AI2145, which departed from Delhi for Bali on June 18, returned mid-air after receiving reports of volcanic activity near Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Prioritizing passenger safety, the airline rerouted the flight back to the Indian capital, where it landed safely and disembarked all travelers.

The airline arranged hotel accommodations for affected passengers and offered them full refunds or free rescheduling options.

Meanwhile, the volcano erupted again on Wednesday morning, sending out another ash cloud nearly 1 km high. As a result, several other carriers, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, and JetStar, canceled multiple flights to and from Bali and nearby Lombok.

JetStar warned that additional delays could occur through the afternoon, although forecasts indicated the ash cloud might clear later in the day.

Indonesia’s aviation authorities also closed Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport in Maumere until Thursday to protect travelers and flight operations, according to an update from airport operator AirNav.

Local disaster response teams evacuated residents from two villages close to the volcano. Officials reported that volcanic debris, including ash, gravel, and sand, blanketed the roads, but no casualties occurred. The same volcano had previously erupted in May.

Indonesia, located on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences volcanic eruptions and earthquakes due to the movement of tectonic plates in the region.