Guwahati: Over 90 days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration ended in tragedy, cricket legend and RCB icon Virat Kohli publicly addressed the heartbreaking incident for the first time.

On Wednesday, RCB released an emotional message from Kohli, in which he reflected on the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured dozens more.

Kohli described the day as a moment that transformed joy into grief.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4,” he wrote. “What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is now part of our story. Together, we will move forward with care, respect, and responsibility.”

Although Kohli had earlier reshared RCB’s statement on the day after the incident, this message marks his first detailed personal response to the tragedy.

Questions Raised Over Celebration Planning

Public criticism continues to mount over how the celebration was planned and executed. Investigators revealed that RCB did not obtain official clearance to host the massive gathering, which saw an unexpected surge of fans after the franchise posted open invitations on social media.

The crowd, estimated in the lakhs, far exceeded the stadium’s capacity. Reports suggest that local police struggled to manage the situation, caught unprepared and outnumbered by the sheer volume of attendees.

RCB Launches ‘RCB Cares’ for Fan Safety and Support

In response, the franchise launched a new initiative titled ‘RCB Cares’, which focuses on long-term fan safety and responsible event management. As part of the program, RCB pledged to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to each bereaved family.

But beyond financial support, Kohli and the RCB leadership emphasized the importance of meaningful, sustained action. The initiative aims to honour the memory of the fans lost and build safer environments for future events.

According to RCB, ‘RCB Cares’ will collaborate with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The initiative’s six key goals include:

Creating fan-safety audit frameworks

Providing annual training to on-ground staff in crowd control and emergency response

Funding independent research on public safety at large sporting events

Offering in-stadium jobs to benefit local communities

Preserving the memory of those lost by integrating their stories into the team’s legacy

RCB is currently awaiting government approval to fully roll out the program.

“Together, We Move Forward”: Kohli’s Message to Fans

Having represented RCB for more than a decade, Kohli acknowledged that the tragedy has now become part of the team’s shared history. He closed his message with a note of unity and purpose, “Together, we will move forward, with care, respect, and responsibility.”