Guwahati: The US Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas of some Indian business executives and corporate leaders on charges of being involved in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors.

In a press statement, the Embassy said that the move has been taken in furtherance of the Trump Administration’s efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

“The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews said.

The spokesperson, however, didn’t disclose the names of the firms and individuals known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors.

However, it did say that they would be flagged about it when they apply for visas to the US.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump had listed 23 countries, like China, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan, as the major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries in a ‘Presidential Determination’ submitted to Congress.

Trump had warned “that the production and trafficking of narcotics and precursor chemicals from these countries threatens the safety of the United States and its citizens.”