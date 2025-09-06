Guwahati: In a significant gesture of support, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced his government would contribute Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as aid for victims of the devastating flood in the northern Indian state.

Saha has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the large-scale damage caused by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deluge has claimed several lives, destroyed homes, and left thousands in distress.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences, Saha said, “I stand in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this tragic hour. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this calamity.”

The financial assistance, he said, was a token of Tripura’s solidarity and commitment to help fellow citizens in times of crisis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Tripura: Rs 16.43 crore siphoned from AMC, FIR lodged

Officials informed that the contribution would be made immediately to augment ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

The Tripura government has also appealed to citizens to keep the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh in their prayers.

The announcement has been widely appreciated, highlighting the spirit of unity and mutual support among Indian states when faced with natural disasters of such magnitude.