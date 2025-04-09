Suruchi Phogat shines on global stage with maiden ISSF World Cup gold

Guwahati: Suruchi Phogat, the 18-year-old pistol shooter who has dominated the domestic circuit this season by sweeping all three individual titles senior, junior, and youth at the National Championships and clinching gold at the National Games, has now emerged as the new star of Indian shooting by making her mark on the international stage.

On Tuesday, she claimed her maiden ISSF World Cup gold in Buenos Aires with a stellar performance in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

The comparisons with Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were inevitable. Much like Manu’s breakthrough at the 2017 National Championships in Kerala, Suruchi’s rise has been meteoric. Interestingly, both shooters trained at the same academy in Jhajjar, Haryana under coach Suresh Singh.

In the qualification round, Suruchi topped the field with 583 points, comfortably advancing to the eight-shooter final. Her composure and sharp shooting were on full display in the 24-shot final where she tallied 244.6 points, finishing ahead of China’s Qian Wei (241.9) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0). Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, finished 13th in the qualifiers with 574 points and missed out on the final.

Suruchi didn’t have the strongest start and was placed fourth after the initial 10 shots, but she soon shifted gears. Her 10.7 and 10.8 in the elimination stage turned the momentum in her favor, and by the 13th shot, she took the lead with a 10.1. She never looked back after that.

“I came into the tournament with good scores from domestic competitions, so I was in rhythm. I was enjoying my shooting and didn’t feel any pressure,” Suruchi told media. Despite a few lower scores early on, she remained unfazed. “My technique was right, and I stuck to the process. Winning my first World Cup gold is special, but this is just the beginning,” she added.

Hailing from Sasroli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Suruchi’s journey began in 2019. Initially introduced to wrestling by her father, retired Armyman Inder Singh, an injury redirected her path toward shooting a sport more suited to her calm temperament.

Her international career began in earnest last year when she was selected for the junior India team and won bronze in the mixed team event at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. She also competed at the Asian Championships, gaining valuable experience on the senior circuit.

“Senior-level competition is very challenging. I trained harder after the Asian Championships to be ready,” said Suruchi. Her hard work and discipline have paid off this season, as noted by her father. “She’s very focused. In Buenos Aires, she stayed away from distractions like her phone to stay mentally prepared.”

With this breakthrough win, Suruchi Phogat has firmly established herself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian shooting a name to watch on the road to Paris 2024 and beyond.