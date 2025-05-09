Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including its controversial three-language formula.

A bench led by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled that Article 32 of the Constitution does not empower the Court to compel any state to adopt the NEP.

The Court stated that while it can protect citizens’ fundamental rights under Article 32, it cannot issue directives forcing a state to implement a central policy unless a rights violation occurs.

The petition, filed by GS Mani, sought a mandate for Tamil Nadu to adopt the NEP. However, the Court dismissed the case, remarking that Mani lacked a direct connection to the issue. Although Mani claimed Tamil Nadu origins, he admitted to living in New Delhi. The bench concluded that his personal grievance did not justify legal intervention.

“The question of whether states should adopt NEP 2020 is complex,” the bench observed. “We do not find it appropriate to address this matter in the current petition.”

During the hearing, the judges questioned Mani’s standing. “Who are you? How are you affected by the National Education Policy?” they asked. Mani responded that Tamil Nadu’s refusal to teach Hindi had made it difficult for him to learn the language. In response, Justice Pardiwala quipped, “Then learn Hindi now in Delhi, na?”

The bench left open the possibility of revisiting the broader issue in a more suitable case in the future.

This ruling follows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s firm stance against implementing the NEP, particularly criticizing the three-language formula as an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.