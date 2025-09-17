Guwahati: The Supreme Court has come down heavily on stubble burning in north Indian states, asking “why stringent penalty provisions were not being enforced against violators.”

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai stated that mere appeals will not prevent the practice and suggested that strict action could be necessary to protect the environment.

“Why don’t you think of some penalty provisions? If some people are behind bars, it will send the correct message,” the CJI said during the hearing.

He further questioned the reluctance to impose penalties on agriculturists if there is a genuine intention to curb pollution.

Also Read: PM Modi, mother deepfake video: Patna HC instructs removal

“If you have a real intention of protecting the environment, then why shy away?” the CJI remarked, noting that reports suggest stubble can be repurposed as biofuel.

He also questioned the unwillingness to impose penalties on agriculturists if there is a genuine intention to curb pollution.

“If you have a real intention of protecting the environment, then why shy away?” the CJI remarked, noting that reports suggest stubble can be repurposed as biofuel as quoted by News18.

CJI Gavai also observed that stubble could be put to productive use.

“Stubble which is burnt can also be used to make fuel, I read this in newspaper reports,” he remarked.