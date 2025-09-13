Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Supreme Court to investigate allegations of unlawful animal acquisition at Vantara, also known as Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has submitted its sealed report.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale officially accepted the submission on Friday, which includes annexures and supporting materials on a pen drive.

The SIT, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, spent three days at Vantara. It also organized hearing in New Delhi on September 2, where it took opinion from different groups including journalist.

The team, which also included former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and Additional Commissioner Customs Anish Gupta, questioned members of Vantara’s leadership and directed them to call in its international partners for further scrutiny.

The inquiry was initiated in response to a plea filed by petitioner C.R. Jaya Sukin, who alleged that Vantara had unlawfully acquired animals, including elephants, birds, and endangered species, and that some were smuggled into the facility.

The plea raised concerns about the Reliance owned Vantara’s compliance with wildlife protection laws and international trade and animal welfare standards.

The top court set up the SIT on August 25, 2025, instructing it to examine issues like adherence to wildlife protection laws, international trade compliance, animal husbandry and welfare standards, environmental concerns, and the center’s location near industrial zones.

The Supreme Court directed that a report be submitted by September 12, examining the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) and other relevant import/export laws and statutory requirements.

The court also asked an inquiry into compliance with standards for animal husbandry, veterinary care, animal welfare, and a review of mortalities and their causes.