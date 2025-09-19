Guwahati: The Supreme Court on September 19 gave the All India Football Federation (AIFF) the green light to operate under its new draft constitution, ending years of uncertainty over governance in Indian football.

The court also confirmed that the current executive committee, led by President Kalyan Chaubey, can complete its tenure, with fresh elections scheduled in 2026.

A Bench comprising Justices Sri Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar instructed the AIFF to convene a general body meeting within four weeks to formally adopt the new constitution, incorporating minor tweaks suggested by the court.

The verdict provides much-needed clarity, allowing the federation to resume its operations, finalize commercial deals, and focus on governance reforms.

AIFF Secretary General M. Satyanarayan welcomed the decision. “The winner is Indian football. The Supreme Court’s decision provides clarity and stability. Now we can concentrate on governance reforms and development on the ground rather than being stuck in litigation,” he said. He added that the AIFF will prioritize transparency, strengthen state associations, and align with FIFA and AFC guidelines.

The court’s approval also clears the way for the AIFF to restart negotiations with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for a new Indian Super League (ISL) deal after the current contract expires in December.

Domestic tournaments, including the Super Cup and ISL, can now proceed without administrative hurdles, while national teams gain the stability required to prepare for upcoming international fixtures, including the CAFA Nations Cup.

Indian football has been under the Supreme Court’s supervision since 2017, when the apex court first asked the federation to draft a new constitution.

The version submitted in 2023 by former Justice L. Nageswara Rao had remained in limbo, delaying governance reforms and commercial agreements and even risking a FIFA warning over potential suspension if the constitution was not ratified by October 30.

With the Supreme Court’s endorsement, AIFF can now focus on reforms, ensuring transparency, and nurturing football development from grassroots levels to the national stage.