Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

Guwahati: A local court in Kolkata has convicted 33-year-old civic police volunteer Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital.

The court’s 160-page judgment, delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah, found Roy guilty under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape, murder, and causing death. The sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

Judge Anirban Das criticized the actions of police and hospital authorities, which were highlighted during the trial and created confusion in the investigation. After the verdict, the victim’s father expressed relief, telling the judge, “You have honoured the faith that I reposed in you.”

Roy, who was brought into court amid tight security, continued to claim he was being framed, despite having initially confessed to the crime. He also alleged that an “IPS” officer was aware of the situation.

The court is set to hear arguments regarding Roy’s punishment on Monday. The CBI, which took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police, also found Roy guilty amid concerns over evidence destruction.