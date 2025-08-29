Guwahati: Three Punjab ministers came under fire after a video surfaced showing them discussing their personal cruise experiences in Sweden and Goa while inspecting flood-affected areas in the state.

The ministers—Barinder Kumar Goyal, Laljit Bhullar, and Harbhajan Singh—were seen wearing life jackets and navigating floodwaters when they started reminiscing about their trips.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I went to Sweden and took cruise rides for 24 hours,” one minister said in Punjabi, while another mentioned Goa. The conversation lasted for a few minutes before one of them pointed to people stranded on rooftops.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing the ministers for a lack of empathy. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, “Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but AAP Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar and @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their ‘golden memories’ of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!”

Users expressed similar anger online. One wrote, “Enjoying cruise voyages at the cost of people who are trying hard to just survive the day. What shameless people, forgot that they were elected to serve people.” Another added, “What a disgrace such leaders are, Punjabis will never forgive such lack of empathy.”

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst floods of the season. More than 6,600 people have been evacuated from affected areas, with central and state agencies coordinating rescue operations. In Amritsar, amphibious all-terrain off-road (ATOR) vehicles and boats were deployed, while Gurdaspur authorities used drones to deliver medicines, dry ration, and water bottles.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted a tour of flood-hit areas on Thursday, directing deputy commissioners to intensify relief and rescue efforts. He also announced that he, along with his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs, would donate one month’s salary toward flood relief.